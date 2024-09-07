Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Phreesia Price Performance

Insider Activity at Phreesia

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.