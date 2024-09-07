Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pinstripes from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNST

Pinstripes Price Performance

PNST opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Pinstripes has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Pinstripes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.