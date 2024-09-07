Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pinstripes from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Pinstripes Price Performance
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
