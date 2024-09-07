Piper Sandler Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $170.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

