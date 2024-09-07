Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.87.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $182,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,795,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after buying an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $65,674,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

