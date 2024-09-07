Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Position Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 561,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 163,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,856 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $115,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,862. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

