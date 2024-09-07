Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $19.70. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 56,784 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Power Solutions International Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $433.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,360.71%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

