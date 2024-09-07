Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.52

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.50. Prada shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,344 shares.
Prada Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.
Prada Company Profile
Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.
