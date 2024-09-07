Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 72,049 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Werner Enterprises worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. Stephens reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.