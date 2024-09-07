Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after buying an additional 148,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

