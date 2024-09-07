Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Albemarle stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $189.19. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

