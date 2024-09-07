Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 10,540.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Silgan by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Silgan by 2,838.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.84.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Silgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.