Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.58 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of PriceSmart worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $86.12 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

