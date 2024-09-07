Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,616. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

