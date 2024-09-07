Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.