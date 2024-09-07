Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,184,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,870 shares of company stock worth $11,124,759. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.