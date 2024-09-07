Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,193,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,251,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

COTY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

