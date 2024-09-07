Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Insperity worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,386.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

