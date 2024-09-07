Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNRE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNRE opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

