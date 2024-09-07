Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,579 shares of company stock worth $55,510,751 over the last 90 days.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $116.07 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.10 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

