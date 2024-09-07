Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Blackbaud worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $43,589,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $81.47 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $1,576,668.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,373. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.