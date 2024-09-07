Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,645 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Doximity worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Doximity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Doximity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 82,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Doximity by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,018. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

