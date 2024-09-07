Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Quaker Chemical worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 95.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.6 %

KWR opened at $161.06 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

