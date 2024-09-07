Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Synaptics worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 5.0 %

Synaptics stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,652 shares of company stock worth $300,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

