Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,492 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,205,000.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $105.53 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $154.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

