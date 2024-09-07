Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,017 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mosaic worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after buying an additional 189,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE MOS opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $40.58.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

