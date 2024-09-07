Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,249 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of International Bancshares worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $7,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.89. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

