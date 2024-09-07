Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,724 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Myriad Genetics worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

