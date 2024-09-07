Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,923 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

CPB stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

