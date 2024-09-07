Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 305,949 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

