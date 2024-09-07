Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,695 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $118.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

