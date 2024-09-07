Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,174 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Neogen worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neogen by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,542.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

