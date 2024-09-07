Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,008 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of LiveRamp worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,037,000 after buying an additional 115,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.94 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

