QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $302,944.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $302,944.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,029,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.