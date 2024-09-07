Quincy Lee Miller Sells 12,676 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

