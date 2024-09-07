R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.13

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.13 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 77.98 ($1.03). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 78.25 ($1.03), with a volume of 11,021 shares.

R.E.A. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -326.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

R.E.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.