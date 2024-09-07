Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $502,000.00.

PUBM stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

