Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Renasant worth $118,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

