Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.34. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $208.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

