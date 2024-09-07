REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in REV Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of REV Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

