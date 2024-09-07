Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 6,578 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

