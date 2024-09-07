Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Flexsteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

