Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 12,807 Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,480,000 after purchasing an additional 485,711 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCU. Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.95 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

