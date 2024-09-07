Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,208 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,914 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,248. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

