Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,000 Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 298.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter.

JOET opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

