Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

