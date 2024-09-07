Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $114,000 Stock Position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VirTra were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VirTra by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in VirTra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTSI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. VirTra had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VTSI. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

