Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $138,000 Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Orange were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Orange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Orange by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 57,505 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period.

Orange Price Performance

ORAN opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

