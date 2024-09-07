Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 754,718 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,610,000. Barings LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 633,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 427,333 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,359,000.

FPE stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

