Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $222,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYH opened at $64.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

