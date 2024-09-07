Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $222,000 in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $12,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 577.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 109,298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tennant by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Tennant Stock Performance

TNC stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

